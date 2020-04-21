State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 283.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,118 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of State Street by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $539,601.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,445.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STT. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.19.

Shares of STT stock traded down $3.19 on Tuesday, reaching $54.99. 141,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,253,296. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

