Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,649,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,086,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,720 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,023,000 after purchasing an additional 498,945 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 998,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,815,000 after purchasing an additional 437,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,366,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,459,000 after buying an additional 325,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWK. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.27.

NYSE:SWK traded down $4.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,637. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $173.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.54 and a 200-day moving average of $146.15.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

