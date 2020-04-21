SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) in a research report report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SRT opened at GBX 0.34 ($0.00) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.36. SRT Marine Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 41.63 ($0.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $551,000.00 and a P/E ratio of 0.16.

SRT Marine Systems Company Profile

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, derivative products, and system solutions in North America, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that links onshore and onboard navigation systems; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime border, as well as EEZ surveillance, command, and control system; VMS-Fisheries, a fishing boat tracking, monitoring, and management system; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring and management system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

