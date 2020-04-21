SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) in a research report report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
SRT opened at GBX 0.34 ($0.00) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.36. SRT Marine Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 41.63 ($0.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $551,000.00 and a P/E ratio of 0.16.
SRT Marine Systems Company Profile
