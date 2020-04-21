Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) will announce $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Spire’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.92 to $2.98. Spire reported earnings per share of $2.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spire.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.22 million. Spire had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Spire by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,782,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,469,000 after acquiring an additional 127,409 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Spire by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,585,000 after acquiring an additional 164,183 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Spire by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,082,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 959,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,953,000 after buying an additional 30,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,074,000 after buying an additional 37,016 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.80. 6,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.26. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $57.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6225 per share. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.76%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire (SR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.