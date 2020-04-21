SPINDLE Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $59.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 21st. SPINDLE has a market cap of $124,194.97 and approximately $59.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including $7.50, $50.98, $24.68 and $24.43. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.50 or 0.01083831 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00056383 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033236 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00174887 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00186494 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007320 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047057 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $32.15, $10.39, $13.77, $18.94, $51.55, $24.43, $7.50, $50.98, $5.60, $33.94 and $20.33. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

