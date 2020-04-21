Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SPRO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Spero Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.35.

SPRO stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.66. 6,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,107. The company has a market capitalization of $160.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.62% and a negative net margin of 336.96%. The business had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 million. Equities analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. 47.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

