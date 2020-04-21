SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 89.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,311 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.5% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 7,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 222.2% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 17,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 14,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $7.09 on Tuesday, hitting $271.63. 55,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,081. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $384.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.24 and a 200-day moving average of $344.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.1098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

