South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) Short Interest Update

South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the March 15th total of 6,564,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJI. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,437,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,339,000 after purchasing an additional 625,614 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,599,000 after acquiring an additional 724,775 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,502,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,558,000 after acquiring an additional 263,870 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,288,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,511,000 after purchasing an additional 217,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,261,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,612,000 after purchasing an additional 103,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $34.48.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 6.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SJI. Maxim Group dropped their price target on South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

