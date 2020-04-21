SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SONVY opened at $36.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.84. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.75.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands.

