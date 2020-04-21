Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Receives $15.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SONO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sonos in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

In other Sonos news, insider David Perri sold 9,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $120,911.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,245.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 7,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $117,089.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,290 shares of company stock valued at $3,515,214. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Sonos by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SONO stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 480,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,223. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80. Sonos has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $913.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Sonos had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

