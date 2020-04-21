Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Short Interest Update

Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the March 15th total of 3,127,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 613,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SON has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,166,000 after purchasing an additional 678,862 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,566,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,508,000 after acquiring an additional 73,742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,045,000 after purchasing an additional 42,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at $66,761,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 893,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,123,000 after buying an additional 143,736 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SON opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $66.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

