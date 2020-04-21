Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SONO-TEK CORP. is engaged in the manufacture, development, assembly and sale of ultrasonic liquid atomizing units consisting of a nozzle based on patented technology, and an electrical power supply unit and related hardware that atomizes low-to-medium viscosity liquids used in industrial spraying. “

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Separately, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Sono-Tek in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

SOTK traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.34. 4,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 million, a P/E ratio of 78.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40. Sono-Tek has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.09.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sono-Tek (SOTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.