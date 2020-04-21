Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “SONO-TEK CORP. is engaged in the manufacture, development, assembly and sale of ultrasonic liquid atomizing units consisting of a nozzle based on patented technology, and an electrical power supply unit and related hardware that atomizes low-to-medium viscosity liquids used in industrial spraying. “
Separately, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Sono-Tek in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.
Sono-Tek Company Profile
Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.
