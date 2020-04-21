Somerset Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $40.76. The company had a trading volume of 26,840,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,830,112. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

