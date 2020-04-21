Somerset Trust Co Sells 867 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 276.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Chevron by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.72. 8,547,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,184,204. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The company has a market cap of $162.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.42.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

