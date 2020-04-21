Somerset Trust Co Sells 3,019 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,223 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $986,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601,512 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,196 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.99. The company had a trading volume of 755,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,786,780. The stock has a market cap of $241.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

