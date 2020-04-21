Somerset Trust Co Makes New Investment in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA)

Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,012,000. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 441.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares during the period. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul A. Gould purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $150,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 106,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,249.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Balan Nair acquired 9,500 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,655.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 220,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,723.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LILA. HSBC raised Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 21,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,916. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.81. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.41.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $974.60 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

