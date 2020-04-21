Somerset Trust Co Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,537 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 2.8% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.93. 15,240,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,008,436. The firm has a market cap of $180.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.86.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

