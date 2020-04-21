Somerset Trust Co Has $221,000 Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 250.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $195,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $70.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.61.

Shares of BC stock traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $36.88. 25,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,411. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.71.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.