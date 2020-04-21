Somerset Trust Co Acquires 1,167 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.62. 1,762,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,910,709. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $191.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.95 and a 200 day moving average of $135.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Cfra raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

