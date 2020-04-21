Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.35% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is a clinical-stage dermatology company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its product candidates include VERED for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea, TWIN and SIRS-T for the treatment of acne vulgaris, which are in its clinical stage. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is based in Israel. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SLGL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sol Gel Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.

SLGL traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.75. 2,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,521. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65. Sol Gel Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Sol Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.80% and a negative net margin of 107.44%. The company had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sol Gel Technologies will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sol Gel Technologies stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,109,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,682 shares during the quarter. Sol Gel Technologies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 10.35% of Sol Gel Technologies worth $35,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

