Sodexo SA (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sodexo SA (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Sodexo in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

OTCMKTS:SDXAY traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $14.72. 76,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,411. Sodexo has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

