Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sociedad Quimica Minera Chile SA produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products. The Company sells its products in over 60 countries throughout the world. “

Get Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

SQM stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.83. 308,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Robecosam AG increased its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 310,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 1,454.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 376.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. 10.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.