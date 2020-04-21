SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Scotiabank

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 98.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. CIBC raised shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. SNC-Lavalin Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of PWCDF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.13. The stock had a trading volume of 13,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,019. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.57.

