Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.37), RTT News reports. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Snap-on stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.14. 127,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,103. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $172.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $676,252.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,326.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

