Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SN. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,695 ($22.30) to GBX 1,670 ($21.97) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup cut Smith & Nephew to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,926 ($25.34) to GBX 1,658 ($21.81) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,160 ($28.41) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,844 ($24.26).

LON SN opened at GBX 1,577.50 ($20.75) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,459.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,711.49. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of GBX 1,055.01 ($13.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,023 ($26.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.44%.

In other news, insider Roland Diggelmann bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,424 ($18.73) per share, with a total value of £85,440 ($112,391.48). Also, insider Graham Baker sold 3,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,576 ($20.73), for a total transaction of £56,184.40 ($73,907.39).

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

