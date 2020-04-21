SmartMesh 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $67,742.00 (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One SmartMesh token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io and Huobi. SmartMesh has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and $67,742.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00053891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.74 or 0.04512420 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00064287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00037847 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014617 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009769 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003400 BTC.

SmartMesh Token Profile

SmartMesh is a token. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh . The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

SmartMesh can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartMesh should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartMesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

