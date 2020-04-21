SmartCoin (SMC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.00

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 21st. One SmartCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, SmartCoin has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SmartCoin has a market cap of $3,524.30 and $9.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SmartCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00594365 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015164 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007377 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000260 BTC.

SmartCoin Profile

SmartCoin (CRYPTO:SMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 25,699,624 coins. SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC . The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCoin’s official website is smartcoin.cc

Buying and Selling SmartCoin

SmartCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.