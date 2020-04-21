SM Energy Co (SM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 23rd

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the energy company on Friday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd.

SM Energy has a dividend payout ratio of -8.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect SM Energy to earn ($2.21) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -4.5%.

NYSE:SM opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51. The company has a market cap of $189.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $451.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SM Energy will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 120,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $57,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,956.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $228,175 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on SM Energy from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stephens lowered SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered SM Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on SM Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.19.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

