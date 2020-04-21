SLM (SLM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. SLM has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.85-1.91 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. SLM had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect SLM to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SLM stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96. SLM has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $82,310.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLM. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

