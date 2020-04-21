Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Sleep Number from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sleep Number from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.25.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.06. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The stock has a market cap of $625.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.84.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. The business had revenue of $441.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 8,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $454,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,525 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Sleep Number by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,426,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 87,035 shares during the last quarter.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.