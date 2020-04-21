SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $68.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SJW CORP. is a holding company which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, San Jose Water Co., SJW Land Co., and Western Precision, Inc. San Jose Water Co., is a public utility in the business of providing water service to a population of approximately 928,000 people. Their service area encompasses about 134 sq. miles in the metropolitan San Juan area. SJW Land Co. operates parking facilities located adjacent to the their headquarters and the San Jose area. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SJW. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of SJW Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

NYSE SJW traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.16. 33,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,056. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $74.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 72.15, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.21.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. SJW Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $125.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.97 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas R. King sold 5,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $343,715.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $44,887.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,853 shares of company stock valued at $447,003. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

