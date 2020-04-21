Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Simulations Plus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $681.12 million, a PE ratio of 76.66 and a beta of -0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.83. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $41.95.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 24.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $761,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,874,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,579,020.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock worth $2,439,840 over the last three months. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.