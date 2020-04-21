Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Short Interest Down 9.2% in March

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,620,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 16,097,700 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $218.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.93.

In other Simon Property Group news, Chairman Herbert Simon purchased 188,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.68 per share, with a total value of $9,933,972.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 190,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,057,929. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,957.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPG. State Street Corp raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,433,794,000 after buying an additional 193,806 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,808,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,461,117,000 after purchasing an additional 503,606 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,057,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,355,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,066,000 after purchasing an additional 172,781 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,002,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,161,000 after buying an additional 78,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $53.83 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $180.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

