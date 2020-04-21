Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Announces Earnings Results

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.75%.
NASDAQ BSRR opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average of $25.11. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $30.15.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.
About Sierra Bancorp
Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.
