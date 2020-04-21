Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €32.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SHL. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €40.02 ($46.53).

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €38.20 ($44.41) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €35.19 and a 200-day moving average of €39.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.00. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €28.50 ($33.14) and a 1-year high of €45.20 ($52.56).

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

