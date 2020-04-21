Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the March 15th total of 1,636,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days. Currently, 18.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NASDAQ SSTI traded down $3.14 on Tuesday, hitting $32.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,974. Shotspotter has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $368.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64.
Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Shotspotter had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Shotspotter will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Shotspotter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shotspotter during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,066,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shotspotter by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 67,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 38,161 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shotspotter by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Shotspotter by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSTI. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shotspotter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Shotspotter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.
About Shotspotter
ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.
Featured Story: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for Shotspotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shotspotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.