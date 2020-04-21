Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the March 15th total of 1,636,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days. Currently, 18.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ SSTI traded down $3.14 on Tuesday, hitting $32.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,974. Shotspotter has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $368.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Shotspotter had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Shotspotter will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Shotspotter news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $38,885.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,492.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $55,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,432 shares of company stock valued at $111,183. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Shotspotter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shotspotter during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,066,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shotspotter by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 67,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 38,161 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shotspotter by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Shotspotter by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSTI. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shotspotter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Shotspotter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

About Shotspotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

