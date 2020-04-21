Short Interest in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Drops By 16.6%

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 707,600 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the March 15th total of 848,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.35. Worthington Industries has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $44.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average is $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.50 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

In related news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,768.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WOR. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 83,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 27,587 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 693.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 26,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

