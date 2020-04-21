Short Interest in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Decreases By 15.8%

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the March 15th total of 2,067,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days. Approximately 12.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $128,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at $4,547,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 33,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 stock opened at $172.11 on Tuesday. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $151.16 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.26 and a 200-day moving average of $187.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). WD-40 had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. WD-40’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

WDFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

