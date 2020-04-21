Short Interest in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Declines By 8.6%

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the March 15th total of 1,257,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.6 days. Currently, 15.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TCX traded down $2.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.87. 1,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,845. The stock has a market cap of $565.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.11. Tucows has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.17.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.00 million. Tucows had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tucows will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $69,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,386,475.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Bret Fausett bought 27,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,965.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 27,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,965. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Tucows in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Tucows by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tucows during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tucows during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Tucows by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

TCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Tucows from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tucows from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tucows currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

