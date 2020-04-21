Short Interest in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Decreases By 14.9%

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 273,300 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the March 15th total of 321,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 642,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of TNP stock opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $146.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TNP shares. TheStreet raised shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 637.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 194,768 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. 31.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

