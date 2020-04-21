Short Interest in Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) Decreases By 11.9%

Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the March 15th total of 5,789,000 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 336,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.2 days.

Shares of TBIO stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.69. 11,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,739. The company has a market capitalization of $599.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.80. Translate Bio has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $13.90.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 1,451.73% and a negative return on equity of 74.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Translate Bio will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBIO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Translate Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Translate Bio by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 63,425 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Translate Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Translate Bio by 286.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 40,776 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Translate Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

