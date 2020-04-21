Short Interest in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Declines By 16.2%

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the March 15th total of 6,005,800 shares. Approximately 30.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 180,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 2,713.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 21,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.74. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $39.63.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 12.40%.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous — dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.