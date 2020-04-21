Short Interest in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Decreases By 14.7%

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,850,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the March 15th total of 15,060,600 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TIF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.76.

Shares of TIF stock opened at $128.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.05 and its 200 day moving average is $125.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.24. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $78.60 and a twelve month high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

