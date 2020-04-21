Short Interest in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) Decreases By 11.7%

Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,000 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the March 15th total of 237,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 166,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of THR opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. Thermon Group has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $495.24 million, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average is $22.34.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). Thermon Group had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on THR shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet cut Thermon Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Thermon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermon Group by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

