Short Interest in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Declines By 11.6%

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 520,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the March 15th total of 588,500 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 311,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Stoneridge by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SRI opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $34.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.87. The company has a market capitalization of $463.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $190.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Stoneridge announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Stoneridge from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

