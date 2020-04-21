Short Interest in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Declines By 9.3%

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the March 15th total of 6,927,100 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.27. 84,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,686. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.22. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $191.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.75 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 32.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $499,300.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,269.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 92,000 shares of company stock worth $5,384,710 over the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.