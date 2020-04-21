Short Interest in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Decreases By 9.4%

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 1,335,300 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 254,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $2,691,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $44,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 619,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,802,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 13,614 shares of company stock valued at $654,689 and sold 75,279 shares valued at $4,164,658. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Patrick Industries by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 182,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATK stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,608. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.20. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $64.38.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PATK shares. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

