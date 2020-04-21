Short Interest in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Decreases By 9.3%

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the March 15th total of 2,503,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,269,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of OCSL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.69. 32,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,264. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $520.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.04. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 79.98%. The business had revenue of $30.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OCSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Securities started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.00 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.
In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, COO Mathew Pendo acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $29,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,507. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson bought 25,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $100,763.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 46,205 shares of company stock valued at $197,539 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,551,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,310,000 after buying an additional 1,192,450 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,772,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 311,761 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $8,999,000. Shoals Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,217,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,452,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 149,822 shares during the period. 53.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
