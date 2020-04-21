Short Interest in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Decreases By 9.3%

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the March 15th total of 2,503,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,269,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of OCSL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.69. 32,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,264. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $520.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.04. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 79.98%. The business had revenue of $30.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

OCSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Securities started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.00 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, COO Mathew Pendo acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $29,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,507. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson bought 25,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $100,763.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 46,205 shares of company stock valued at $197,539 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,551,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,310,000 after buying an additional 1,192,450 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,772,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 311,761 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $8,999,000. Shoals Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,217,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,452,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 149,822 shares during the period. 53.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

