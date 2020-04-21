Short Interest in Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) Declines By 8.6%

Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the March 15th total of 53,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TIGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. New Street Research cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Millicom International Cellular by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 483,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,335,000 after purchasing an additional 102,944 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 862,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,577,000 after purchasing an additional 51,158 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 836.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after purchasing an additional 203,331 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 185.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 28,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Millicom International Cellular stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.95. Millicom International Cellular has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $61.89.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Millicom International Cellular will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

