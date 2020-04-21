Short Interest in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) Declines By 10.7%

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the March 15th total of 3,391,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 475,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the fourth quarter worth about $11,236,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SBS opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBS. ValuEngine upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

